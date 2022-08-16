Blayney Shire is once again in the media spotlight with the old service station near the intersection of Carcoar Road and the Mid-Western Highway turning into the site of a car crash.
A spokesperson for Chanel Seven confirmed that a scene for a popular soapie was being filmed there.
"Home and Away is currently shooting some location scenes in beautiful Blayney and its surrounding areas," he said.
"These scenes will feature in episodes screening on Channel 7 and 7Plus at a date yet to be announced."
According to a letter distributed to nearby residents the scenes will include special effects of fire and smoke and prop emergency vehicles.
Blayney shire isn't unfamiliar with film crews appearing on its streets.
In 2003 Millthorpe and Carcoar's street were closed for the filming of Jessica and much more recently Ten Pound Pom finished filming in Carcoar.
In 2020 a Bottle-O ad was filmed in Blayney.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
