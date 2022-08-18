Finding a good mechanic Advertising Feature

Servicing: This involves going through the manufacturer's checklist and ensuring everything on it is replaced, tightened or adjusted correctly. Photo: Shutterstock.

Finding the right mechanic is similar to finding the right person or business for any other trade or service.

You will need to visit them periodically, so it makes sense to find a good one and stick with them.

Servicing involves substantially more than changing the filters and fluids. Even electric vehicles still need everything else like the steering, suspension and braking systems checked at manufacturer-recommended intervals to ensure they're still serviceable and adjusted correctly.

At each interval, there will be a list of things that need to be either changed, checked or tightened.

Manufacturers will also revise this list as necessary if it is discovered that something is more prone to wear than first thought. It may not constitute a recall, but replacing something as simple as a water pump every three years instead of every five may prevent it from seizing which could easily break a timing belt and then cause all sorts of expensive chaos within the valvetrain.

Having these things checked periodically is also the reason it's super important to continue having an older vehicle serviced and checked for as long as you continue to use it.



In addition to safety considerations, a quality service can spot things early and save you money in the long run. This is also a reason why it's important to find someone you trust.



You want them to be thorough - your life is partly in their hands - but you also don't want someone just looking for extra work to do. That means it's also in their interests to build that trust with you, because customer loyalty is good for them in the long run.



When it comes to who is allowed to service your vehicle, the laws were changed over a decade ago to say that any licenced automotive mechanic (or someone directly under their supervision like an apprentice) can perform your log book service without affecting your manufacturer's warranty.

However, it's worth noting that it is perfectly legal for dealers to stipulate as a condition of a dealer's warranty (including an extended warranty) that you have the vehicle serviced with them.



As such, it's important that you check who is actually providing the warranty, and if any restrictions are therefore legal, before your trusted local is handed the keys.

Vehicles outside all of their warranty periods can definitely be serviced by any licenced workshop that has the capacity to work on your particular type of vehicle.



It is also possible for anyone competent enough to service a vehicle, so long as they're not doing it for profit (otherwise they'd be breaking the licencing laws).



If the vehicle is out of warranty, and someone in your immediate family is particularly mechanically minded - and they also don't mind - they are legally allowed to work on your vehicle.



You still pay for all the replaceable items since it's for your vehicle, and then you return the favour when they need help with something. Just don't pay them for the job and it's legal. Same goes for doing your own, with or without the help of those closest to you.



There is also no legal restriction on who can work on a race car or a display vehicle. The automotive repairer licence is only required on vehicles that are registered for road or rail.



Of course, you want anyone who works on your vehicle to be skilled, especially if it's being built for motorsport. In fact, you'll find that plenty of motorsport vehicles are at least checked by someone in the family (or social group, or team) after every single session to ensure nothing is vibrating loose, because it often will even when it was tightened properly to begin with.

In terms of your options at workshops that may be located in a convenient enough area for your needs, you'll also find that there are general automotive repairers, and those who may narrow their focus to a certain list of vehicles. Some businesses will specialise in, not necessarily a particular brand, but perhaps a particular parent company's group of vehicles.

