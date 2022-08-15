Lithgow Mercury

Police appeal for public help locating Ebony Muldoon who was last seen at a Wallerawang home

Updated August 15 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:12am
Ebony Muldoon, 14, was last seen at a Wallerawang home. Picture: Supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the Lithgow area.

