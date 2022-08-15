Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the Lithgow area.
Ebony Muldoon, 14, was last seen at a home on Hume Avenue, Wallerawang about 1pm on Tuesday, August 9.
Advertisement
Officers attached to Chifley Police District commenced inquiries into Ebony's whereabouts after she failed to return home and could not be found.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Ebony is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a black singlet, a black cardigan, grey tracksuit pants and white 'Nike' shoes.
Ebony is known to frequent the Lithgow and Blue Mountains areas.
Anyone with information into Ebony's whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.