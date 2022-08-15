The Lithgow and District Poultry Club was established in 1995 by Dave Harrigton, who passed away in late January 2019.
Our pavilion or simply 'the shed' was rightfully named after him and is a tribute to his memory and passion for poultry and community.
Advertisement
Over the years and through both the December 2019 bushfires and COVID-19, the club disbanded.
However, it was re-established earlier this year with the club hosting a last-minute exhibition at the Lithgow Show, which was run by the club show secretary Joanne Aggar, the publicity officer Candice Spicer and club president Rohan Perkins.
The club put a number of birds in for display, all of whom were demonstrating the vast variety of fowls from day-old chicks still with mother hen which were able to be held to ducklings.
There were also rare breeds and even a common backyard isa brown on a harness.
The aim of the day was to educate and inform the community that our club accepts all members, even if you only have basic breeds.
In late June, the preparations started for what would be our 22nd annual all-breeds show on August 14, 2022.
We acquired a large number of donations from local businesses such as: Woolworths Lithgow, Coles Lithgow, Bunnings Lithgow, Bowenfels vet and Bedwells feed barn, which is located at Wallerawang and Bathurst.
Many other small and large businesses also donated different items which were raffled off on show day.
All the while our president Rohan Perkins completed our handyman jobs around the shed.
Prior to the show, we had a massive outcome with entries. 27 birds were entered by 10 junior competitors aged between five and 16, some have even entered with their parents being in our open competition.
All up we have over 250 birds that were entered into the show and had people come from all over the district and Sydney who were either coming to view, support the club or entered as competitors.
We pride ourselves on being a community and family-based club, and are humbled by the support from long-term "showers" with exquisite birds of exceptional quality who have supported us through the good and bad times over the years, we hope we are doing our founder and his family proud in our attempts to keep his legacy alive.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.