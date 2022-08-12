Lithgow Mercury

It's time to switch off and give those eyes a break

August 12 2022 - 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time to switch off and give those eyes a break

From binge watching Seinfeld to scrolling an endless Tik Tok feed - it's how I often spent my afternoons after writing/reading/monitoring feeds on my laptop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.