It's time to switch off and give those eyes a break

From binge watching Seinfeld to scrolling an endless Tik Tok feed - it's how I often spent my afternoons after writing/reading/monitoring feeds on my laptop.
Having a lengthy break from screen time has been on my mind as of late.
It came after I noticed my tendency to leap frog from one device to the next on a daily basis - phone, laptop, TV.
As a journalist/editor in the age of digital media, my day is consumed by screen time. The last thing I need is more of it!
Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of positives with digital media but it's important that we take some time away from it all.
For the past few days I've tried to find ways to better spend my afternoons (though not much tops Seinfeld).
Going outside for a while, ducking down the street, or hitting the shops are a few ways I've tried to trim down my screen time.
I aim for at least an hour, though it's not like I set a timer. It's more of a distract-yourself-until-you-can't-anymore type situation.
Why don't you try it with me?
See how long you can last without a screen.
Acting Editor,
Jay-Anna Mobbs
