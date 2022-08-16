Mothers of the Lithgow area are being encouraged to take part in the local Australian Breastfeeding Association Group.
Despite the name, the group is inclusive of all mothers, regardless of the chosen method of feeding.
You also don't also need to be in need of support, according to Breastfeeding councillor Sheryl Hampson.
"You don't have to have problems to come to the meetings. It's about friendship. It's about support. It's social gatherings," she said.
"We support mums, regardless of their feeding choice. So currently, I have three mums who are artificially feeding their babies. So it's not just purely about breastfeeding."
Ms Hampson said the meetings are a non-judgmental space and anything spoken at those meetings is confidential.
Mothers can also be assured they are provided with the best information possible for their parenting journey.
"It's important that mums get evidence based information," Ms Hampson said.
According to Ms Hampson - who has been a breastfeeding counsellor to three generations of mother - the sooner new mothers access a support group such as ABA, the better.
"We really encourage mums to come within the first six weeks after having their babies," she said.
The Lithgow Australian Breastfeeding Association group also have breast pumps available for hire.
The meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of the month from 10:30am at 2 Roy Street, Lithgow.
