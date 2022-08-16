Lithgow Mercury
Our People

The Lithgow Australian Breastfeeding Association group supports all mothers in the area

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mothers of the Australian Breastfeeding Association Group, Lithgow. Photo: Andrea Mackay Photography.

Mothers of the Lithgow area are being encouraged to take part in the local Australian Breastfeeding Association Group.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.