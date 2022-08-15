Businesses around the Lithgow LGA are encouraged to put in a nomination for the upcoming Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards.
This year's event will mark the return of the Lithgow business awards, following a hiatus of over a decade.
Advertisement
"The Chamber is delighted to be able to host the first business awards held in the Lithgow region for well over 10 years," Chamber Executive Committee member and BLER Steering Committee Director, Steve Ring said.
"This is an important event for Lithgow businesses and we hope that the business community will get behind the event and support it to further develop and grow business networks in the region.
"The stronger the business community is in the region, the more power it will have to advocate for the entire Lithgow region."
Award categories for the 1,400 eligible local businesses are:
Applicants can enter the awards by visiting the website or businesses can nominate their business peers and associates by emailing events@lithgow.org.au.
The awards will be held at the Lithgow Workmen's club on November 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.