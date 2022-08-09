With inflation rising at an all-time-high, finding the cheapest fuel on offer has become a savings tactic many refuse to ignore.
In an effort to help you find the cheapest fuel, we've combined a list of prices across the Lithgow region.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel currently sold is at BP Portland costing 185.9 cents followed by Coles South Bowenfels with 181.9 cents.
Midtown Lithgow and Enhance Lithgow's prices for Unleaded 91 fuel was 179.7 cents while it was 177.9 cents at BP Lithgow and United Lisdale.
7-Eleven Lithgow, Caltex Lithgow and United Petrol were charging 177.7 cents for Unleaded 91.
The average regular unleaded price fell 11.6 cents per litre last week in Sydney and experts say it should fall to 165 cents per litre over the next three to five days.
Whether Lithgow follows suit is yet to be seen.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 219 cents per litre (at the high point of the current cycle) and 165 cents per litre (at the low point of the cycle).
The average price ranges for E10, Premium 95 and Premium 98 should be as follows:
Sydney's current average diesel price is 211.9 cents per litre, down 7.5 cents per litre this past week.
The current average LPG price in Sydney is 100.8 cents per litre, down 0.5 cents this past week.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
