An event to celebrate and mark the official reopening of the Lithgow Library with its new facade was held on August 4.
During his speech at the event last Thursday, Deputy Premier and State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole described the library as one of the most heavily utilised community facilities in the local area.
"We've seen the transformation of the library. It's been almost a $430,000 investment ... It's important, not only structurally but also to give Lithgow something quite unique," he said.
Mr Toole also discussed the uniqueness of the facade and described it as a form of art.
"There will always be people who will say 'I like it', there will be people who will say 'I don't necessarily enjoy the look of it' but that's art. Art creates a conversation in our communities," Mr Toole said.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham also praised the design of the new facade.
"I am very pleased that these works have now been completed and that the Library is now fully functional," she said.
"The design is really something special that adds a lot to Lithgow's Main Street and is something that the community can be very proud of."
