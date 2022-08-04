Purse strings tight? Christmas can still be a cracker

Some may say I'm frugal but I will settle for the label 'bargain hunter'.
Given that we are now in August, it's time to seriously start thinking about Christmas shopping.
Advertisement
I have reflected on years-gone-by when I had left it to the last minute to buy presents for my four siblings, parents, friends, etc.
I do not wish to feel that panic again or give someone a not-so-great gift, so in recent times I've tried my best to plan ahead all while being savvy. Those who know me personally know I love a good deal.
As a self-confessed op-shopaholic, I loving finding donated items to turn into gifts. Not only does this typically work out cheaper, but it's a great way to be more environmentally friendly.
The year before last, one of my sisters wanted a box full of "weird" stuff found at op-shops for Christmas - that's what I call fun!
She is also the sister who wanted me to buy her only yellow presents for her birthday last year. Again, fun - but tough.
We live in a society where Christmas can be a huge financial burden - especially on young families as they try to keep the excitement alive for children.
As prices continue to rise, planning ahead, seeking out sales and giving op-shops a try could very well be your saving grace.
Join me in activating your inner bargain hunter and getting a jump on Christmas presents.
Happy shopping!
Jay-Anna Mobbs,
Lithgow Mercury Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.