Lithgow Mercury

Take a life saving step - be an organ donor like me

Updated July 29 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a life saving step - be an organ donor like me

Ever since I can remember, there has been a bone in my body that compels me to help others.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.