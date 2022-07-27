HE'S in the final straight now and curator Alan McRae is confident of a successful upcoming World War Two exhibition at the Bathurst Showground.
The event was postponed a number of times during COVID years, but is now just over two weeks away.
Advertisement
Mr McRae said this week that a few final pieces are being put in place before the exhibition kicks off on August 12.
"Some more people are coming to put on displays," he said.
"Marlena Welch is going to do a tribute to the World War Two diggers and we have got a few more restored World War Two vehicles coming.
"They will be along the fence as you drive down the highway."
Mr McRae, who is vice-president of the Bathurst District Historical Society, said earlier this month that a number of RSL clubs are planning to have members travel to Bathurst in buses for the exhibition.
The Bathurst Remembers World War Two Exhibition 2022, marking VJ Day and the end of the war, will be held from August 12 to 15 from 9am to 5pm daily.
As well as war memorabilia, including items related to World War Two servicemen who went to All Saints' College, there will be newspapers of the day and more than 2000 images from people from the Central West.
There will also be a recreated Papua New Guinea outdoor theatre, a number of photos taken by ex-Stannies student Damien Parer and restored World War Two military vehicles.
Entry will be by gold coin donation.
A Last Post ceremony will be held on the Sunday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.