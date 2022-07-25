Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Proposed Bunnings Lithgow store could open up more jobs and provide to trades

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed store is planned on being located in the Pottery Plaza. Photo: Lithgow City Council

A bigger Bunnings store could be coming to Lithgow's Pottery Plaza following a development application (DA) being lodged to Lithgow City Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.