A bigger Bunnings store could be coming to Lithgow's Pottery Plaza following a development application (DA) being lodged to Lithgow City Council.
The proposed commercial premises would be located in Lot 26 DP 1244557 at 21 Willowbank Aveue, off Valley Drive.
Bunnings Area Manager Michele Ward said the new site would replace the existing Lithgow store which is currently located at 295 Main Street.
"The proposed store represents an investment of more than $13 million and would span more than 6000 square meters, 1500 square metres larger than the existing store," she said.
Ms Ward said the store would create 35 new jobs in the Lithgow community and feature an improved store layout, nursery, a timber trade drive through and car park dedicated for more than 100 cars.
"Bunnings has been part of the Lithgow community since 2010 and we look forward to providing local customers with a much wider range of home and lifestyle products," she said.
"We will keep the community updated as our application progresses."
The application and plans for the proposed site are available for public inspection at Council's administration centre and on Council's website until August 5.
During this period any person may inspect the plans and make a written submission which will be taken into consideration prior to Council's determination of the application.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
