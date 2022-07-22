A series of pathways and other environmental works around the Farmers Creek area are nearing completion after 12 months of construction.
The new pathways provide the opportunity for the community to engage in recreational walking or cycling for almost six kilometres between Lake Pillans wetlands and Chivers Close.
"I think this project has been fantastic for Lithgow," Mayor Maree Statham said.
"It is obvious by the number of people using the pathway that the community has embraced Farmers Creek. This has to be a great thing for the health of our community."
The project was co-funded by Lithgow City Council and a $1 million grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
"This grant has supported the local economy with around 80 per cent of the total expenditure being made in the Lithgow area," Mayor Statham said.
"This is expenditure that supports local jobs, contractors and suppliers."
There will be further work completed over the coming months including a bridge crossing and alternative crossing over Farmers Creek.
