Lithgow Mercury

Walking and Cycling paths in Lithgow almost complete

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:30am
The new pathway outside Eskbank House Museum. Picture: Supplied

A series of pathways and other environmental works around the Farmers Creek area are nearing completion after 12 months of construction.

