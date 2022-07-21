Lithgow Mercury

Time to farewell a piece of my heart

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:14am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:55pm
Thanks for all the memories Lithgow, it's been a pleasure.

After almost four years working as a journalist with the Lithgow Mercury, the time has come for me to say goodbye.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

