Time to farewell a piece of my heart

After almost four years working as a journalist with the Lithgow Mercury, the time has come for me to say goodbye.
In March 2022, I moved out of the Lithgow area to the Hunter Region where I built my first home but since then I've been working remotely for the Mercury and doing my best to cover all the latest news and sport.
Now the time has finally come for me to replace that last missing link since moving.
I'll stay working for Australian Community Media (ACM) but at the end of July I'll be joining the Port Stephens Examiner.
It's all exciting things ahead as I move to greener pastures both personally and professionally but of course bittersweet is the word that comes to mind when I think about leaving my hometown newspaper.
Lithgow was my home and it always will be. It's always going to hold a special place in my heart.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything. It's been an absolute pleasure.
Alanna Tomazin,
Journalist
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
