CHIFLEY District Police will be bolstered by an additional four officers this financial year, a total increase of 13 over four years.
While not yet employed, Chifley Police District will now start recruiting officers to fill roles across the district's 17 stations.
Chifley District Police Superintendent Bob Noble said the new officers will provide a significant boost across the entire district.
"This is obviously welcome news. It'll give us a significant boost across the district," he said.
"We have 17 stations across a number of LGAs [local government areas]. We've got a lot of police already but this is going to be a great enhancement of our program.
"At the present time, we're just engaging with affected communities and stakeholders on exactly where they'll go. It's a nice dilemma to have."
It's undecided how these new officers will be used, but Supt Noble said they could fit into various positions such as general duties or enhancing domestic violence programs.
"Obviously our number one priority is street policing and public safety. That always tends to be a go to," he said.
"We'd like to look at enhancing our domestic violence programs. There might be some potential to do some enhancement around youth policing and intelligence programs but we'll have to engage with stakeholders first."
The four new officers come after the NSW Government's $583 million commitment for 1500 extra police positions over four years.
Bathurst MP and Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said the commitment represented the biggest increase in police numbers across NSW in more than 30 years.
"We're boosting every area and aspect of the NSW Police Force - including our general duties police, domestic violence specialist investigators, police prosecutors, counter terrorism police and organised crime squads," he said.
"These extra positions mean more proactive policing, more foot patrols, more visibility of police in high-risk areas, more support for victims, and more time to investigate crime.
"An effective police force requires the support and resources to stay ahead of the game and disrupt crimes before they occur."
While also including Bathurst, the Chifley Police District also includes Blayney, Oberon, Lithgow and Cowra and many more smaller towns in between.
"This boost to our force will mean more boots on the ground protecting and assisting residents," Supt Noble said.
