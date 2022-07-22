Lithgow Mercury

Police stations across Chifley Police District to be bolstered by four new officers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 22 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW OFFICERS: Chifley District Police will be bolstered with an additional four officers this financial year. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

CHIFLEY District Police will be bolstered by an additional four officers this financial year, a total increase of 13 over four years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.