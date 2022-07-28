Western Mines Rescue has honoured former brigade members for their service at a ceremony in Lithgow. Earlier this year, former brigade members attended the unveiling of the new honours board that acknowledges volunteer brigade members who reached the milestone of 25 years of service or more, and who have since retired from the service.
Graham Healey, Training Coordinator at Western Mines Rescue, said that the honours board was a way of preserving the mining history of the region. "Some of the older names on the board date back to 1939 and they would have been involved in responding to various mining incidents in their day.
"The more recent additions have also played a significant role in Mines Rescue and we wanted to recognise their long-term service," he said.
"Some of them have family working in the mines today and have been inspired to become volunteer brigade members like them to help provide peace of mind to our industry and its workers."
Mines Rescue's roots were founded in emergency response in 1926, and today, Mines Rescue continues to maintain emergency response capability to industry and also helps mining operators to manage risk and operate safely through specialised safety training.
Mark D'Elboux, Regional Manager Western Mines Rescue, said that volunteer brigade members were specially trained in mines rescue techniques and emergency preparedness. "It takes a fair amount of commitment as they need to attend regular training throughout the year to remain active.
'We present special awards to those who have one hundred per cent attendance over 5 years and 10 years as that is quite an achievement in amongst work and other commitments, but we also acknowledge five, fifteen and twenty-five years of service," he said.
"There are some people who have been part of Mines Rescue since early in their mining careers who are still involved 25 year or more later."
Graham said that researching the names for the honours board had been a rewarding experience. "One of the gentlemen I spoke to told me that when he first joined the Mines Rescue brigade there was a similar board at the station," he said. "He said it was his goal to get his name on the board, so I'm happy we were able to make that happen."
4/02/1938 - 10/06/2022
Western Mines Rescue recently lost one of its most respected and liked past brigade members. Not just a long serving brigade member, Peter Glendinning was also employed as a 'callman' at the Western Mines Rescue Station where he served under Station Superintendent John Gold.
Peter also cared for the gardens and yards at the mines rescue station; winning 'Lithgow of Garden of the Year' on several occasions.
Peter will be remembered for his absolute passion and care for Mines Rescue. His family shared that he was sad that he 'had to' retire at 60 years of age, yet stories will be told for many years of Peter and his ability to tell a yarn. Rest in peace Pete.
When Patrick Wrobel completed his degree in mechanical engineering, he knew he didn't want to spend his working life chained to a desk staring at spreadsheets. Having grown up in the Blue Mountains, Patrick has always been at home in the bush, immersed in nature, happy to get his hands dirty.
That's why he opted to join Centennial's graduate program, where he could mix learning in the field and experimenting in the workshop, all while developing his business skills through a curated mentorship.
Patrick said it was a terrific experience. "I spent my few months helping out with several conveyor belt installations at our Airly mine, performed some important maintenance underground and in the workshop, and then enjoyed focusing on several engineering projects related to our conveyor belt systems," he said.
Centennial's graduate program caters to multiple disciplines and includes placements in both the Lithgow region and the Hunter. Benefits of the program include gaining first-hand mining knowledge and experience, professional learning and development, and a competitive remuneration package.
Another recent graduate to join Centennial is geologist and Lithgow local, Gerard Roebuck. Gerard said that following an underground visit to one of his local mines, he immediately knew it was an industry that he wanted to be involved in.
"It's interesting to see how mining reacts with the local environment, and the efforts made by each site to limit impacts," he said. "Since staring, I've been exposed to a whole variety of roles that go into being a competent mine geologist.
"I've spent a lot of time underground helping with strata audits, identifying and mapping geological structures, becoming familiar with different mining methods and safety systems, as well as spending time on the surface inputting and interpreting geological data."
Gerard said any university students considering a career in mining should definitely take a closer look. "Chat to someone in the industry about where a career in mining can take you, and how it can help you achieve your goals," he said. For more information, visit www.centennialcoal.com.au.