Things are starting to heat up on the Lithgow City's bowling greens

It's now getting to the serious point in the Lithgow City men's bowling club's handicap pairs championship with two games over the last week setting up the quarter finalists.
A mid week game had Gil Mendoza skipping John Shepley, up against Ian Townsend and Mark Bennett where an extra end was needed to find a winner.
Mendoza and Shepley got that magic shot to come up winners, overcoming an early setback where they lost the opening seven ends to trail 11-nil.
From the eighth end they were able to minimise the amount of time Townsend and Bennett were able to control the head to go into the quarter finals.
Sunday's (July 17) other second round game was also a tight affair when Richard Forbes and Darrell Wright played a delayed game against the Browns - Anthony and Michael.
The handicaps meant neither pairing held any advantage.
Forbes and Wright were the leaders throughout, although the Browns refused to concede even after they were behind by seven shots two thirds of the way through, trailing 14-7.
The Browns were still five shots behind with only two ends to play but a three and a single on the final two ends were not enough to force the match into an extra end, Forbes and Wright taking the game 19-18.
With one quarter final already decided, it will be all eyes on the remaining three games when the combatants take to the green this weekend.
Adverse weather conditions meant only the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday twilight bowlers got out over the last week.
Play on July 13 saw Rob Clarke, Richard Forbes and P Bassett team up to record a strong 21-15 (12+6 margin) win over Darryl Campbell, Gary Marshall and Tim Breen.
The other game resulted in a final margin of 8+1 when Peter Kearney, Eric Fitzgerald and Greg Dykes defeated Barry Perry, Jeff Martin and John Shepley 19-18.
Clear, but cold, conditions on Thursday allowed the twilight players to get in their allotted number of ends before heading for the warmth of the clubhouse.
Brian Giblett is starting to bring his golfing abilities to the bowling green, combining with Barry Achurch to take top prize, defeating Gary Marshall and Don Lovett 13-7 for a winning margin of 10+6.
A 9+6 margin was recorded on two rinks for a tie for second spot.
John Shepley and Dennis Weekes defeated Jeff Martin and Jeff Platts 16-10 while Phil Morcom and Darryl Campbell beat Bob Gallaghar and Scott Van Der Draay 14-8.
The final rink had Don Farnsworth and Richard Forbes recording a 13-8 win (7+5 margin) over Greg Hunter and Gary Manton.
