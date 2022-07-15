What are the major races in horse racing?

Become an informed race goer by getting to know the major horse racing events across the world.

This article is in partnership with Neds.



Horse racing is a sport that has been around for centuries.



There are many different types of horse racing, but the most common type is known as "flat racing." Flat racing involves horses sprinting over a straight track for about a mile and a half.



We'll explore the major races in horse racing below so you can become an informed racegoer.



If you love horses and want to learn more about the popular equestrian sport, read about the major races in horse racing.

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is a horse race for three-year-old thoroughbreds run annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the thoroughbred racing's so-called "Triple Crown," which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

The Kentucky Derby is the longest-running and most famous horse race in the United States. The Kentucky Derby has been run every year since the year 1875, making it the longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, and the second-longest in the world, only behind the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

The Derby is a tradition for people in the United States and around the world, and is often referred to as "the moste exciting two minutes in sports."



The Kentucky Derby is run at 1 1/4 miles and is currently the world's richest horse race, with a record-breaking purse of $2 million.

The Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and is run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

The Preakness Stakes is run at a distance of 1 3/16 miles, which is slightly longer than the Kentucky Derby, making it the second-longest run of the Triple Crown races.

The Preakness Stakes is the second most popular horse race in the United States. More than 121,000 spectators attended this year's Preakness Stakes, and a record $89.6 million was wagered on the race.

The winner of the Preakness Stakes automatically becomes the top choice to win the Triple Crown, but the horses who place second and third also have a chance to win the crown.

The Triple Crown

The Triple Crown refers to winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes in the same year. The first Triple Crown was won by Sir Barton in 1919, and the last time the coveted prize was achieved was by American Pharoah in 2015.

The Triple Crown is a highly coveted achievement but has lost some of its lusters in recent years due to the rarity of its occurrence.



The most elusive item on the Triple Crown trophy is the Belmont Stakes, which is run at a distance of 1 1/2 miles compared to the 1 1/4 miles of the other two races.

The Grand National

The Grand National is a horserace run annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England. The race dates back to 1839, though the course itself has been in operation since 1843.

The Grand National is run over a distance of 4 miles (6.4 kilometers). With 16 fences spread over the racecourse, the Grand National is known for its difficult and challenging course.

The Grand National is one of the most popular horse races in the world and is broadcast in more than 25 countries.



The race is run on the first weekend in April and is considered the most famous and most prestigious race in the world.



Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. The Belmont Stakes is run at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York every June and is run at a distance of 1 1/2 miles.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest and longest-running of the Triple Crown races. The first Belmont Stakes was run in 1869 and was won by a horse named Aristides.

The three horses who win the most money at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Derby are invited to run in the Belmont Stakes, and it is common for these horses to also win the Triple Crown.

Arabian Nights: Desert Racing

Arabian Nights: Desert Racing is a horse race that takes place on a track in Dubai. The race begins with a procession in which the riders and horses are decked out in colorful costumes and headdresses.

The race is run over a distance of 12 furlongs (1.25 miles) and is considered the most expensive sport in the world.



Horses used in Arabian Nights: Desert Racing can cost millions of dollars, and are bred specifically for the sport.

Arabian Nights: Desert Racing is a thrilling spectacle, but it is not an accurate representation of horse racing as a whole. Like many other sports, horse racing is becoming more and more exclusive, with fewer breeds and less common types of horses being used for racing.

These are all very popular races that are watched by millions of people each year.

