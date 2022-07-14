Lithgow Mercury

Youthful voices bring passion to storytelling

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 14 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week I wanted to share with you something pretty exciting that's been happening in our newsrooms across our Australian Community Media network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.