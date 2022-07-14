Youthful voices bring passion to storytelling

This week I wanted to share with you something pretty exciting that's been happening in our newsrooms across our Australian Community Media network.
As you will know, here at the Lithgow Mercury we've been covering the issue of homelessness, spiralling rents and the lack of safe and affordable housing in our area.
At ACM we have journalists working right across the country. Many of them are young reporters who have relocated to our towns to gain that all important 'foot in the door' to a journalism career.
And while they get a start in their dream job, we get their energy, their talent and their 'can-do attitude'. We feel lucky to have them.
But when it comes to the housing crisis, we began to realise that while we were talking about it, our young reporters were actually living it.
Many of you may have read stories by Lithgow Mercury journalist, Alanna Tomazin.
Alanna has shared her lived experience of growing up in social housing and more recently, building a family home with her brother to house their terminally ill father and support their mother.
"The scary reality of the current housing crisis is that we are all going through it. It's affecting every single Australian in one way or another. We all feel each other's pain," she said.
"People are struggling to put groceries in the fridge, fuel in their cars and make rental or mortgage payments. I'm working two jobs to make ends meet. But what's important is that you're not alone.
"It's important that we have this conversation about the struggles we all face and not sweep them under the rug."
Alanna has joined a group of peers from across ACM who have come together to tell the story of the housing crisis through the lens of their own experiences.
The result is a compelling package of stories, and one that brings heartbreaking interviews with people who bravely share their struggles with homelessness.
I invite you to dip into Young and Regional: Find Me a Home to explore these stories - stories told in a unique way by young and passionate voices. They are voices that aren't listened to enough.
As always, we would love to hear your feedback too.
Acting Editor,
Jay-Anna Mobbs
