Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow City Bowling Club: Robson and Nightingale continue their winning ways

By Don Kipp
Updated July 14 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robson and Nightingale are the favourites to take 2022 title

PLAY in the Lithgow City Bowling Club's 2022 handicap pairs title chase is now at the quarter final stage following some interesting games over the past week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.