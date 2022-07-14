Robson and Nightingale are the favourites to take 2022 title

PLAY in the Lithgow City Bowling Club's 2022 handicap pairs title chase is now at the quarter final stage following some interesting games over the past week.
Dave Robson and Warren Nightingale continued on their winning way last Friday (July 8) when they scored a convincing 17-11 win over Al Kenniff and Dennis Weekes.
Advertisement
Robson and Nightingale are now high up in the betting list to take the 2022 title.
The 17-11 scoreline flattered the losers somewhat as late in the game Robson and Nightingale led 15-9, winning seven consecutive ends after trailing 6-9 as the game turned the corner for the second half.
Robson and Nightingale followed up this win when they met Joe Banasiak and Owen Bulkley in a quarter final game on Sunday July 10.
Banasiak and Bulkley had earned the right to play the quarter final after disposing of Frank Mierczak and Ian Northey in the second round on Saturday, July 9.
Sunday's match up between Robson and Banasiak was contested in less than ideal conditions.
READ MORE:
Banasiak led until the fourth end and from there it was all Robson and Nightingale who conceded only two of the remaining ends to come up trumps at 24-10.
Kerry Clarke was finding the pace of the green hard to come to terms with when he and Don Lovett came up against Michael Hughes and Warren Gillespie on Sunday.
The Hughes-Gillespie combination got off to a slow start, not getting on the board until the fifth end before they began to dominate proceedings to such an extend that when they led 27-11 on the 19th end, Clarke and Lovett conceded with two ends still remaining.
While all the handicap pairs games were being contested, there were still those hardy bowlers who fronted up for Saturday's social bowls where Gil Mendoza continued a hot run of form to team with Greg Hunter to take top prize, this time with a 29-11 win for a margin of 12+18.
Second spot went to the handicap pairs team of Banasiak and Bulkley.
Thursday's men's twilights is continuing to be a nursery for the less experienced bowlers to team up with seasoned campaigners and progress from social bowls to the more serious side of club championship events.
The shorter winter days means an early start of names in by 2.45 with a 3 pm green appearance.
Bowlers are back in the warmth of the clubhouse before 5 pm, in time to enjoy an ale while they wait to see if they have won a prize in the bowlers Thursday meat tray raffles.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.