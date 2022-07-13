Lithgow Mercury

Table Tennis: Charolais and Grippers tie in round five of Winter competition

Updated July 13 2022 - 4:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round five of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition. Photo: File

A thrilling tie between Charolais and Grippers highlighted round five of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition played at the Old Trades Hall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.