A thrilling tie between Charolais and Grippers highlighted round five of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition played at the Old Trades Hall.
An understrength Charolais side made a bright start to their encounter with ladder leaders Grippers when they won the first rubber for a 2-0 lead.
Advertisement
A 6-1 run from Grippers seemed to suggest that they might run away with it at 6-3 but Charolais tied it up at 7-all just past the halfway point.
Entering the doubles, Grippers had wrested a precious 12-10 edge, only to see Charolais claim both rubbers 2-1 to snatch a 14-all tie.
Lou Kappos almost got his Grippers team home with an unblemished 6-0 record, while Kelly Gurney broke even at 4-4 and Jason Bailey finished 2-6.
READ MORE:
The Charolais pairing of Linda Kappos (6-4) and Shane Eagle (4-8) did enough in the singles to stay close, before their slightly better combination in the doubles earned a share of the points.
Spinners jumped out to a quick 4-0 break over Smashes and they were never headed from there.
Smashes got back to within one at 6-7 down but at the completion of the singles Spinners held the upper hand with a 12-9 advantage.
They put the result beyond doubt by winning the first doubles rubber 2-0 before Smashes claimed the second by the same score to see Spinners emerge victorious, 14-11.
Kevin Wright proved the difference for Spinners with a dominant 6-1, while Pauline Wellfare ended square at 4-4 and Mark McAulay went 2-4.
Matthew Kappos (5-3) was best in a beaten Smashes outfit, just finishing in front of Leon Rust (4-3), and Sharnie Roberts struggled to 0-6.
Pointscore: Grippers 14, Spinners 14, Charolais 10, Smashes 6.
Round 6:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.