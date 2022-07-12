Lithgow Mercury
Music

New Pheonix Choir conductor to play first concert in Lithgow

By Tim Kaye
July 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new conductor for Pheonix Choir, Amy Moore. Picture: Supplied

When Amy Moore chose to settle in Hazelbrook, she was looking to enjoy the Blue Mountains with her husband and young family whilst continuing her professional singing engagements in Sydney and across the country.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.