When Amy Moore chose to settle in Hazelbrook, she was looking to enjoy the Blue Mountains with her husband and young family whilst continuing her professional singing engagements in Sydney and across the country.
"The mountains are a great environment to bring up a young son with good education and a natural outdoor life, and I can still pursue my singing career," she said.
Amy, who was a principal artist with The Song Company and runs her own vocal ensemble, Castalia, is the new Phoenix Choir conductor.
"She brings such a depth of experience both in vocal technique and having worked the choral canon with so many leading conductors," Phoenix Choir president, Tim Kaye said.
"She is fun to sing with and has really lifted the choir after the recent pause."
With a love for teaching and a desire to conduct, Amy values her new role and sees it as a chance to give back.
"This is a great opportunity for me to conduct and Phoenix are a lovely bunch of people," she said.
For Phoenix Choir's upcoming concert, Amy draws on the times in her youth when she sang the ever-popular Schubert Mass in G and the year she spent in Norway where she developed a love of the music of Grieg.
Amy debuts with Phoenix Choir at 4pm on Saturday, July 23 at St Hilda's, Katoomba and at 3pm on Sunday, July 24 at Hoskins, Lithgow when the choir presents an eclectic selection of romantic music from Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms to Grieg, Rheinberger and Sullivan.
Tickets are $35 (concession $30) and are available online from phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets.
Looking forward to Christmas, Phoenix are planning a concert based around the Magnificat by J.S. Bach for December 10, continuing the choir's tradition of tackling the big popular choral works and making the most of Amy's wealth of experience.
