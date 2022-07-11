A WIN'S a win, as they say, but with the way Panorama FC earned their Western Premier League success against hosts Lithgow Workman's FC on Saturday the Bathurst side have a lot to ponder over the coming week.
Panorama scraped home 2-1 over Workman's on the back of first half goals from Will Fitzpatrick and Matt Hobby, while a late goal from Lithgow gave the competition leaders a scare near the full-time whistle.
The visitors were a cut above during the opening half, dominating possession and chances, but they couldn't bring that momentum into the second term and that almost cost them maximum points.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot had stressed in the lead up to the match how often Lithgow have pushed his side over the years and Saturday's game was another great example.
"They were dominant. They had so many chances to score and only took two of them. That's something we've really got to work on going forward because you can't be that dominant and only take two chances," he said.
"We were probably trying to blast the ball into the back of the net instead of just placing it. But their attitude and aptitude was far better than what it's been over the last couple of weeks. They really looked up for it.
"They just need to make sure they're scoring goals so the scoreline reflects how dominant they are. We should have had the score around four of five-nil and the game would have been dead and buried.
"You give a team with Benny Sheehan, Logan Inwood and Jordan Fordham an opportunity they'll take them. They score with about three minutes to go and they come home with a wet sail. You can't invite that sort of pressure."
Fitzpatrick once again showed that he's a danger from the set piece with his successful effort from a free kick while Hobby was successful from regular play.
Lithgow found their way back into the match across the second half of the game, eventually equalising inside the last few minutes.
Panorama now have a welcome chance to recuperate with the bye.
"We've been together since December of last year and there's going to be a period where you go through lulls, so if the boys can still keep winning during this period then at the back end of the season I'm confident they'll be back where they were at during the start of the year," Guihot said.
"We've got a bye this weekend. We've been able to rest Jarred Portegies. We'll have Brent Osborne and Ryan Campbell back for our next game. There's so many positives for us and we're still not dropping points.
"I've said to the boys that it doesn't matter if it's 1-nil or 20-nil, if you keep winning then the rest takes careof itself."
It was a crucial victory for Panorama as it allows them to maintain their three point lead over Waratahs, after the Orange club annihilated Dubbo Macquarie 8-1 on Saturday.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
