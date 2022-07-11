Incumbent Western halfback Nick Greenhalgh is hopeful the best players in the region will put their hand up for representative selection this year to ensure to best chance of Country Championships success in 2023.
It was confirmed on Saturday the Group 11 v Group 10 representative matches on September 17 this year and those matches are now locked in to be played at Parkes.
The scheduled date is two weeks after the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final, meaning not all players are expected to be available, but selectors are determined to make the match a key part of the selection process for the 2023 Western Rams squad.
In previous years there has often been little motivation for players to put their hand up for their respective groups, but it's hoped more will be keen now it is considered a genuine trial for Western selection.
"I read it's going to be a trial for the Rams and looking at the quality of the teams and guys in the comp this year, it's really unbelievable," Forbes captain Greenhalgh said.
"If guys want put their hand up and have a crack at Rams this is a good way to go about it.
"Hopefully everyone makes themselves available because it would be really good. This comp (Peter McDonald Premiership) shows we're one of the premier comps in NSW so if we can put together a good squad for Rams I think we can be very, very hard to beat."
Western coach Cameron Greenhalgh, Nick's father, had a tough time of things selecting this year's Western Rams squad.
Calls were being made the morning of the Country Championships opener against Monaro due to injuries and COVID cases and the Rams were left with a side that was thumped 52-14.
An improved squad was on hand the next week and, while still without some of the region's stars, the Rams showed what they were capable of in a 42-24 win over Central North.
Greenhalgh said after that win he was hopeful it proved to people Western could be competitive on the big stage and he added on the weekend the Rams have the potential to match the likes of bush heavyweights Monaro and South Coast.
"Hopefully we can build on this going into next year and go one better and make the semis and then anything can happen," he said after the win over Central North in March.
Group 11 and Group 10 clubs have come together for the first time this season in the Peter McDonald Premiership, and the representative clash in September will ensure the rivalry between the two is still maintained.
Group 10 defeated Group 11 in seniors, under 18s, and league tag last year but Greenhalgh is hopeful the best side possible can be selected for this season's revenge mission.
"If everyone puts their hand up (for Group 11) we'd be very, very hard to beat," Greenhalgh said.
"If you look at guys who weren't in the Rams side, there's guys like Justin Toomey-White and Jyie Chapman and Alex Bonham and others, so it's pretty scary what we could do if everyone put their hand up.
