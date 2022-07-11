The Portland community was saddened by the recent passing of well-respected lifelong resident, Cecil Williams aged 92.
His sudden passing at the family home came as a complete shock to family and friends as he was in reasonably good health.
Cecil was born at Portland on July 28, 1927 and a son to Jack and Emma Williams.
He attended Portland Central School and upon leaving school, commenced work at Peter Dargan's Butchery and Slaughter Yard followed by Wimpey's Open Cut Mine and finally the Portland Cement Works where he worked until his retirement in 1991.
He married the love of his life Jean (nee Hibbard) on the May 7, 1955 in St. Vincent's Church Portland.
They set up home in Dulhunty Street, Portland where they remained for their entire married life, rearing their three children Wayne, Warren and Kaylen.
Cec was a devoted family man, took keen interest in the affairs of his wife and children and especially in Jean's later life, where he was required to give her much needed attention at all times, but never complained. Her passing took quite a chunk out of his life, but he battled on. She was always close to his heart.
Cec was a popular figure around town, always enjoyed a joke, cared for those requiring assistance and always had a keen interest in the community activities and history.
He always had a magnificent garden and was generous to the neighbourhood, supplying them with vegetables.
Cec loved and had a good rapport with the neighbourhood, who in turn had a great love for him and took care of his needs, in particular with the passing of his dear wife.
A pleasant personality, keen initiative and a willingness to assist people or organisations at all times were among the many fine attributes he possessed.
Cecil no doubt leaves a legacy of love, contribution, fond memories for which he will be long remembered.
Our thoughts go out to his dear family members Wayne and Debbie, Warren and Amy, Kaylene and Garry, along with his surviving dear sisters and brothers - Norma, Gladys, Stan and Ray, together with all respective family members. He was predeceased by sisters Ethel and Margaret.
