Community support prevalent during time of disaster

Whether it be raining, hailing or shining, our community sticks together.
This week, the Lithgow region was inundated with rainfall which caused copious amounts of grief for many, whether by way of damage to property, no access to roads, or even just by inconvenience.
Advertisement
Through the disaster shone community support - it is something that seems to emerge without fail each time a challenge presents.
While assistance from the local SES service has been unquestionably critical this week, actions as simple as making others aware of road closures have made a world of difference to others.
Let us join in the comfort of living in a place where community support remains prevalent.
Have a safe and warm weekend.
Acting editor,
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.