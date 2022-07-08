In a show of true community spirit, two Lithgow businesses recently provided assistance to the flooded Nepean area.
Despite the treacherous conditions, Timberfix drove sand bags to Jamison Park from Lithgow on July 5, while Central Industries also made the trip to supply additional man power.
Advertisement
"It was horrible. It was pelting rain and it was windy," Timberfix general manager, Wayne Clark said.
Mr Clark said his team worked through the night with a sand bagging machine, crane truck and labour for supply to the residents who were flooded with emotion at the time.
"We really pitched in to help out in the hour of need," he said.
"There was definitely a lot of angst, a lot were worried about their houses. Some that were in Emu plains, it was only hours off coming in their back doors.
"You've got to support them emotionally too."
The businesses sought to return goodwill to the Nepean area after the Lithgow region received help from them during the black summer bushfires.
"We received help so we also want to help out in other areas in times of need, in times of crisis or natural disaster," Mr Clark said.
"It's all about community."
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.