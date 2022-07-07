The Lithgow Theatre Group have concluded yet another highly successful stage play performed to appreciative crowds over the past month at the Lithgow Golf Club.
The staging of "Caravan" was not the only special event for the Theatre Groups with life memberships being bestowed on three stalwarts who have been the cornerstone of the Group for many years.
A surprised Leo and Julie Murnane and Kay Shirt were taken back when the special awards were presented to them at recent meetings.
The awards to the "lifers" are well overdue with all three being members and hard workers for the group over many decades.
Leo who was always a bit of a showman was drawn toward the Theatre Group back in 1988 and was immediately a crowd favourite with the Lithgow theatre fans.
His ability to act in all types of roles that saw him take on comedy and dramatic leads over many years.
He also showed his expertise on the other side of the footlights as a director and a number of other roles within the Group.
"It has always been an obsession of mine performing, I love entertaining the Lithgow public.
"I have always received a kick out of mentoring and encouraging the dozens of younger (and older) members that have joined the Group over the years.
"The Group has always been like an extended family for Julie and I and we have made hundreds of lifetime friends over the years."
Leo's wife Julie was brought into the Theatre Group after the pair was married in 1996 and like Leo she had an an instant love of all that the Theatre Groups stood for.
"I was blown away by the life membership and it was something I never thought of.
"I was really happy to see Leo recognised for all the hard work he has put into the Group over the years.
"When it was announced later that I too was to receive this prestigious honour it was overwhelming.
"I love working behind the scenes, making sure that everything runs smoothly.
"The performers work so hard for many months putting the productions together and anything that I can do to make their efforts all the more enjoyable, I will do."
Julie can be usually be seen on the door, collecting tickets, seating people and doing all the little things that goes unnoticed.
She has been an integral and very valuable cog for the Theatre's success for many years.
Kay Shirt is one of the longest current serving members having joined the Group back in 1981 as a young girl under her maiden name Kay Dudley.
Kay's Theatre Group life could be made into a romantic play itself as she met, fell in love and married fellow Group member Al Shirt.
With Al the couple performed in melodramas, festival plays and comedies.
She has also has a couple of stints on the committee as treasurer, developed a Theatre Group Facebook page when it was all new, produced fliers and posters, worked front of the house with Julie over a decade or so.
"I love the Theatre Group, it has been a constant for our family.
"We even planned the birth of our youngest son in 1992 so as he would arrive on time so Al couple take the stage on opening night.
"Al and I have now moved into another phase with the Group watching our sons take to the stage and now they are too enjoying the Group family.
"There is never a dull moment and the Group has provided our family with a lifetime of friends and memories.
"I feel very privileged accepting my life membership and I am very thankful of being acknowledged for doing something I have truly loved."
For the thousands that have enjoyed the Theatre Group's productions over the decades it is a collective and well deserved congratulations to the popular trio on getting "life".
