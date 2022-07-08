Competition leaders Grippers have tasted the bitter pill of defeat for the first time following round four of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition played at the Old Trades Hall.
Spinners stunned the more fancied Grippers by racing through the first four rubbers for an 8-0 lead.
Grippers mounted a fightback to reduce the margin to 8-4 but at the completion of the singles Spinners had the match in their keeping at 12-6.
The teams each won a doubles 2-1 for a final score of Spinners 15, Grippers 9.
Kevin Wright was the standout for Spinners with a flawless 6-0 record, while Pauline Wellfare contributed 4-2 and Mark McAulay 2-4.
The Grippers trio of Kelly Gurney, Jason Bailey and Lou Kappos saw their unbeaten start to the season abruptly ended as they all finished with 2-4 results.
The other match between Smashes and Charolais saw Smashes go in short-handed with only two players available, but they got off to a good start by winning the first rubber 2-0.
Charolais took over from there though, ripping through the next five rubbers by a combined 10 games to three for a 10-5 advantage.
Smashes gave themselves some hope, getting back to 10-7 down, but Charolais won the last two singles both 2-1 and the only doubles 2-0 to complete a comfortable victory, 16-9.
Sean Jenkins (6-3) won all of his singles 2-1 to lead Charolais home, with Shane Eagle and Riza Wiradi supporting well at 4-3 apiece.
Both of the Smashes players ended the night in negative territory, as Matthew Kappos went 5-6 and Leon Rust 4-8.
Pointscore: Grippers 12, Spinners 10, Charolais 8, Smashes 5.
