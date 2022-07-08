Lithgow Mercury

Table tennis: Grippers lose round four of the Winter competition

July 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round four of Lithgow Table Tennis winter competition. Photo: File

Competition leaders Grippers have tasted the bitter pill of defeat for the first time following round four of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition played at the Old Trades Hall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.