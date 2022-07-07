Match of the round - Mudgee v Panthers. Two of the best teams in the competition, this will be a match that is sure to live up to the hype. While the Dragons have been formidable all season, let alone at home, the Bathurst side will be well rested after coming off a bye. Both sides have a good chance to make finish the season as a top two Group 10 team, which would assure them at least two chances come finals time.