As a born and bred Lithgow region local with an affirming presence in the hospitality scene, Aimee Fredrich's smile is a familiar one to the community.
Aimee first started her hospitality career at just 13-years-old, but even then, cooking wasn't a new concept for her.
"From an early age, I've always been really passionate about food. Being in the kitchen is actually one of my biggest love languages. I love to cook," she said.
Aimee recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of hers by becoming a self-made business owner, opening the doors to 128 Cafe and Bar in February this year.
"I knew from the age of 14 that I wanted to have my own venue. I just decided it was time," she said.
"Once I made the decision I wanted to open up my own place, we immediately started looking at rental places. I saw this place and the vision just came to me.
"I envisioned everything, the way that it's laid out now, it's from the moment I first saw it."
Aimee's determination has proven critical throughout this journey, as she weathered a number of challenges brought on by COVID-19 to see the success of her dream.
"There are always struggles. I'm a big believer in overcoming any obstacle, you've just got to look at it from a different angle," she said.
"Most of the challenges I faced were just learning opportunities.
"Whenever you chase a dream, for me anyway, you have to ask yourself continually how much do you want? What are you willing to sacrifice? Are you willing to sacrifice time with your friends, family, and partner? How much are you willing to sacrifice?
"Every struggle and every sacrifice has always been worth it."
Running a business in a country town, especially one she grew up in, means Aimee has had the opportunity to build relationships with customers.
"I love the connection to country. People who are customers become friends," she said.
"I love being in Lithgow because people become your friends and family and they care about you. There's not many places in the world where your next door neighbor mows the lawn for you.
"I love these little things. I like the lifestyle around here. I like the time and the freedom that I have to myself."
A tenacious business person and a friendly and active community member, Aimee is a role-model for women in the Lithgow area.
There are many women in the community in pursuit of their dreams, big or small, and Aimee has some advice for them.
"Don't be afraid to follow your dreams because there's always a way around it. You will always find allies on your journey and you will always find good people that always help you," she said.
