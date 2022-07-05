Imagine that you are a tourist turning into Lithgow off the highway for the first time.
Your first impressions of a small town that you've never been to before.
Advertisement
You see a McDonald's, they are everywhere. You drive a few more metres, then you see a long forgotten bus stop.
Long ago it was seen as a perfect place for advertising local business, now all but painted over.
Both interior and extorior covered in graffiti. Not the pretty art type either, just tags.
The seats look anything but pleasant to sit on. The interior looks filthy.
You could mistake it for a bus stop that is no longer used, but people are still seen boarding here from time to time.
It may seem trivial to rant about a bus stop when there is so much else going on, but at the end of the day it does matter.
We are trying to become a tourist destination.
Is this really one of the first impressions we want to give them?
We are a town surrounded by beauty and our infrastructure should reflect that.
The Director of Infrastructure Services at Lithgow City Council has confirmed the bus stop will now be taken into consideration for the State Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.