Lithgow Mercury

Glow Worm Tunnel Road closure extended after drivers damage uncompleted roads

Updated July 4 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the damaged special grid mesh. Photo: Supplied / NPWS

The closure of Glow Worm Tunnel Road near Lithgow will be extended after drivers damaged a section of the road that was undergoing repair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.