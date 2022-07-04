Glow Worm Tunnel Road closure extended after drivers damage uncompleted roads

The closure of Glow Worm Tunnel Road near Lithgow will be extended after drivers damaged a section of the road that was undergoing repair.
According to a release from the Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE), the damage included the drivers creating large ruts in the road surface and damaging the special grid mesh because of vehicles driving over it when work had not been completed.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust said contractors have been working hard to improve the condition of the Glow Worm Tunnel Road so all visitors can enjoy the area.
"The drivers who caused this $20,000 damage on the June long weekend ignored road closure signs and barricades," he said.
"It is completely unacceptable for any driver to disregard closure signage and destroy repair work.
"Some of these drivers then became bogged and needed help to free their vehicles.
"Drivers who disregard official signage and caused damage will be fined."
There is currently no access to the Glow Worm Tunnel Walking Track from the Newnes Plateau. Visitors can access the track from the Wolgan Valley.
Both the walking track and Glow Worm Tunnel Road will re-open when safe to do so.
The Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area is currently closed due to weather.
