An ease on the rainfall front is predicted for the Lithgow region after a wet weekend that saw the closure of numerous roads across the area.
July 3 was Lithgow's wettest day with the Cooerwull station recording 89 millimetres of rain.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rainfall is predicted to ease from Tuesday with an 80 per cent chance of three to six millimetres.
Two millimetres of rainfall is predicted for Wednesday and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday before the sun peaks through on Friday with a partly cloudy forecast.
With a number of roads across the area flooded as a result of the weekend's downpour, Lithgow City Council have implored residents to exercise caution when traveling.
Council advised the following road closures due to flooding over roads and causeways at 11am on July 4:
These road closures have been put in place for safety of the residents due to flooding over the roads and causeways.
The following roads that were previously listed as closed have been inspected and are now reopened:
As a result of the inclement weather, sports fields within Lithgow and Wallerawang have also been temporarily closed.
The fields are expected to remain closed until Wednesday, July 6.
If you require emergency assistance in flood or storm events, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
For updates on road closures, follow the Lithgow City Council Facebook page.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
