Turning back time: 83 years of Lithgow's voice on the radio

On the 30th of June in 1939, Lithgow residents tuned into their local radio station for the first time.
In a time where radio was the primary source of entertainment for families around the world, Lithgow gained its voice.
The Lithgow Mercury reported at the time that Radio 2LT was officially opened by Minister for Trade and Customs, J.N Lawson.
"The press should play a vital part in the determination of man's standard of education and entertainment," Minister Lawson said at the time.
Lifelong local resident, Jean Taylor recalls her experience listening to the radio with her family as she grew up.
"We had no TV back then. We used to listen to radio shows. They had things like Burns and Allen, it was a family show," she said.
"After school, we'd come home and sit down to listen to the wireless while we were eating our dinner.
"They used to have game shows and things that we could play."
Local radio was more than just broadcasting at the time, they hosted a range of activities for youth who were a part of their social club.
"I was a part of the Sunshine Club," Ms Taylor said.
"Every Tuesday, when it was your birthday [that week] they'd give you birthday calls. Christmas time we'd have a big party down the Theatre Royal."
Ms Taylor recalled her fond memories of a local host named Margaret, who used to present the Sunshine Club on the radio and organise their events.
"She used to do the children's thing on the wireless and she was the one who organized the local parties we had," Ms Taylor said.
