Forming bonds through writing is what a group of Lithgow seniors have done as part of a five-week workshop facilitated through Varuna, The National Writers' House.
The literature development group hosted workshops open specifically to seniors aged 65 years plus or 55 and over for Indigenous participants, throughout May.
Each Tuesday, 14 residents including Anne Hamblin, met at the Maldhan Ngurr Ngurra Lithgow Transformation Hub to connect with like-minded writers and develop their writing talent.
Ms Hamblin said she gained confidence in her writing but also a group of friends to continue sharing her passion with outside of the workshops.
"For myself, I gained confidence and understanding of writing; structure, narrative voice etcetera, and now find I write with pleasure and incorporate my learning into my work," she said.
"The course was a great opportunity to meet others with similar interests and make new friends, which is great for older people who would like to share an interest in writing," she said.
The group now meets at Lithgow Library each month and is known as the Lithgow library Writing Group, Ms Hamblin said.
"I gained friends within the group and can now look forward to our meetings and coffee catch up. We're open to anyone who is interested in writing," she said.
The group learnt their new skills through award-winning writer Mary Anne Butler who encouraged the writers to explore a range of literature exercises.
"It was in a sense a set of 'building blocks' towards the development of a new piece of writing. We also had readings of work each week where participants would - if they chose to, get the opportunity to share something they'd written, and get feedback to that piece from the group," Ms Butler said.
She was also pleased to see the group continue their bond beyond the formal structure of the workshop series.
"From early on it became apparent that this terrific group would probably stick together and keep meeting to support each other and to help each other develop their works," she said.
"Writing can be a lonely business, and it's incredibly helpful to have peers to travel this road with."
"Varuna had a much broader perspective in mind with this workshop series, it's not about the five weeks - it's about a life-long writing journey, supported by your peers," Ms Butler said.
Varuna creative director Amy Sambrooke said the National Writers' House was pleased to offer the workshop series designed to create positive social connections.
"We wanted to provide an opportunity for participants to activate their creativity and build a greater sense of belonging," she said.
