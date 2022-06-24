A budget tip from my grandmother stands the test of time

Without a doubt it was a time of uncertainty on many levels. I chose to walk, rather than drive wherever possible to save on the cost of petrol which hovered around 63 cents/litre back then, but was still a major cost consideration in the weekly budget. I also worried about what lay ahead for my baby son, and any future children, at a time when the news shared stories of civil unrest and war in Iraq, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Rwanda - to name a few.