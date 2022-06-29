Lithgow PCYC will host a supervised activities day for students next Thursday that are unable to attend school due to planned industrial action by teachers of schools to dispute working conditions.
The day has been arranged due to minimal supervision in local public and catholic schools.
The day provides the opportunity for students to enjoy themselves and socialise, despite not being at school. It also provides parents and carers an alternative arrangement for their children during work hours.
"The day means carers are still able to ensure their children are supervised during the teacher's strike and the kids get to try some new activities within our club," Club Manager Brooke Lazarevic said.
There will be a range of activities on offer, including crafts and gymnastics.
"The aim for the day is to provide fun, supervised activities for our members and to support the students, families and teachers on the strike day," Brooke said.
The program is aimed at School aged children between 5-12, but 13 and14-year-olds are also encouraged to attend.
Fruit for afternoon tea will be provided, but students are also encouraged to bring their lunch.
Students attending will need to be a member of the PCYC to attend.
