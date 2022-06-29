Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow PCYC hosts activities day due to industrial action by NSW teachers

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Durnford, Laura McPhail, Brooke Lazarevic, Michael Coghlan and Lincoln Dent/ Image: Supplied

Lithgow PCYC will host a supervised activities day for students next Thursday that are unable to attend school due to planned industrial action by teachers of schools to dispute working conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.