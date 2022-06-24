The Saint: Sewer issue must be solved

CAN the origins of dramas with supply and soaring pricing in our electricity system be traced back to the privatisation of the electricity industry? It's now being said publicly what many have been muttering privately - that the NSW Government's sell off of this essential service for short term government gain but long term public pain (to pay for footy stadiums did I hear you unkindly say?) has led to a predictable outcome where the bottom line is the defining guideline. Letter writers in the Sydney Morning Herald this week pointed the finger at the perils of privatisation. One correspondent wrote: 'What's that they say? Privatise electricity for a secure, reliable and cheap source of power? And they would never hold the State to ransom to bolster profit, would they? Yeah, right!