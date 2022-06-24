The Saint: Sewer issue must be solved

IF there's one big failing by generations of Lithgow Council it's the failure to address the city's most distressing problem - sewer surcharges.
For decades there has been the decidedly unpleasant, and unhealthy, experience, of flooded sewer mains surcharging into city streets in Lithgow and into people's back yards and toilets bowls.
It's not a problem in the dry. But comes heavy rain and literally hundreds of residents have to live with and something that no progressive community should tolerate.
The issue arises, we're told, when Farmers Creek rises to a point where outlets are flooded and the water backs up in the mains.
We were told years ago the problem would be reduced with new infrastructure at the treatment works but there has been little to show for it.
It's the low lying areas of Lithgow, most famously around the Extension Estate area, most frequently affected.
Council can do nothing but lift manhole covers to release pressure (and the contents) and to provide households with disinfectant.
But this is a Fourth World problem that has been allowed to go on far too long and requires a First World, and no doubt costly, solution,
WITH the removal of the last of the construction site barricades the facade of the new look Lithgow Library is revealed in all its rustic and rusting glory. Perhaps it's the company we keep at the column but we're yet to find anyone with words of praise for our city's latest er, landmark.
A blight on the CBD is the viewpoint most overheard. But is this creation by our Council really an embarrassment? Or will we some day come to appreciate it as a much loved local icon.
Anyway, at least it won't go unnoticed.
CAN the origins of dramas with supply and soaring pricing in our electricity system be traced back to the privatisation of the electricity industry? It's now being said publicly what many have been muttering privately - that the NSW Government's sell off of this essential service for short term government gain but long term public pain (to pay for footy stadiums did I hear you unkindly say?) has led to a predictable outcome where the bottom line is the defining guideline. Letter writers in the Sydney Morning Herald this week pointed the finger at the perils of privatisation. One correspondent wrote: 'What's that they say? Privatise electricity for a secure, reliable and cheap source of power? And they would never hold the State to ransom to bolster profit, would they? Yeah, right!
THE death last week in an accident at Marrangaroo of Jim Nichols was a sad loss to the community. Jim died in a collision between his bicycle and a car. In his working life Jim, 67, was a Building Inspector on Lithgow Council, a department not without controversy at times.
But Jim, recently retired, was someone who would rather find a solution than a problem and it would be difficult to find anyone with a less than complimentary word in their dealings with him. Jim was a passionate cyclist and was pursuing this daily passion when he died.
His funeral takes place today.
