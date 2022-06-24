Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The Saint: Sewer issue must be solved

By The Saint
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
IF there's one big failing by generations of Lithgow Council it's the failure to address the city's most distressing problem - sewer surcharges.

