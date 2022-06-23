Lithgow Mercury

Table tennis: The round three Grippers versus Smashes match was close

Updated June 23 2022 - 6:20am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unbeaten Grippers put a gap between themselves and rest of the pack

The unbeaten Grippers have put a gap between themselves and the rest of the pack after Round Three of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition was played at the Old Trades Hall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.