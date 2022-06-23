Unbeaten Grippers put a gap between themselves and rest of the pack

The unbeaten Grippers have put a gap between themselves and the rest of the pack after Round Three of the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition was played at the Old Trades Hall.
The Grippers-Smashes match was close the entire way, with no more than two games separating the sides in the early stages.
The score stood at 5-all and then 8-all before Grippers found a bit of breathing space at 13-11 entering the doubles. Grippers claimed a hard-fought 2-1 result in the first doubles to put the match out of reach with a 15-12 gap, before Smashes took the second 2-0 as a consolation, to go down by a solitary game, 15-14.
Grippers were again missing regular players, but substitute Jason Bailey proved valuable in going 9-5, and veteran Lou Kappos had an up-and-down night for 4-6.
Matthew Kappos (5-3) snuck through with the best record for the vanquished Smashes, while Leon Rust went the distance for 5-4 and fill-in Shane Eagle struggled to 1-6.
In the other match, Spinners blew a stunned Charolais off the tables, tearing through the first seven rubbers to have the match in their keeping at 14-2.
Charolais slowed the onslaught momentarily to make it 14-4 but Spinners were untroubled in taking the honours, 16-5.
Kevin Wright produced a perfect 6-0 result for the dominant Spinners, with Pauline Wellfare (6-3) winning all of her rubbers 2-1 and Mark McAulay finishing 4-2.
None of the Charolais contingent brought their 'A' games in the heavy loss, but Riza Wiradi was best at 3-4, while Linda Kappos and Sean Jenkins contributed a pair of 1-6 marks.
Pointscore: Grippers 12, Spinners 6, Smashes 5, Charolais 4.
This week's matches: Round 4
