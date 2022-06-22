With the sun finally shining on the Lithgow Golf course and golf carts allowed back on the fairways, golfers enjoyed a good day of golf although only four broke their handicaps.
The event was a stableford with the fairways still not offering any "run" and the greens very slick after the morning frost.
The best score of the day came out of A grade with the consistent Damien Marjoram (scratch) having a big day amassing 40 points.
A former club champion, Marjoram shot a round of 68 that included a double bogey on the third but it was offset by five birdies and the rest pars.
Runner up was Anthony Oldfield (5) with 37 points in what was a bit of a smorgasbord of mixed results during his round. Best scratch score again went to 2022 club champion Brock Egan (+2) with 37 points which included an eagle on the par five 15th.
Best in B grade was Trevor Cameron (17) with a score of 38, one better than runner up Dennis Wallace (10) on 37 points. Best scratch score went to Max McCann (10) with 21 points.
On Wednesday again the C graders struggled in the soft conditions with the best being Hayden Wren (20) on 31 points. Runner up was Brian Giblett (19) with 30 points and the best scratch score going to Dave Muir (22) with 11 points.
Vouchers went down to those with 30 points on a countback and they were Michael Hunter, Troy Luka, Chris Keller, Gary Wallace, Peter Hall, Dave Titcume, Ian Downey, Pat Wall, John Bird, Dave Thompson, Darren Hunter, Don Lovett and Harry and Blake Bender. Nearest to the pins went to Chris Keller, Pat Wall, Dennis Wallace, Paul Bailey and Don Lovett.
There was a two person ambrose played on the Monday long weekend (June 13) with the winners were Brock Egan and Hayden Wren with a score of 62.5 nett. Runners up were Bill and Luke Oldfield on 65.5 nett. Nearest to the pins went to Bill Oldfield and Blake Goldspink.
Wednesday nine hole competition (June 15): Winner was Dave Thompson on 18 points. Runner up was Paul Bailey on 17 points on a countback from third placed Chris Keller.
Vouchers went to Brian Bourke, Ken Durie, Phil Turner, John Bird, Chris Goodsell and Steve McCann. Leo Murnane was on target capturing both nearest to the pins.
Friday nine hole competition (June 18): Winner was Paul Stewart with a score of 17 points. Vouchers went to Brian Bourke, Dave Thompson and Jeff Geddes. Nearest to the pin was Michael Griffin.
