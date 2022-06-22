Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Golf Club: Damien Marjoram was best score of the day out of A grade

By Jeff Geddes
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Marjoram. Photo: Supplied

With the sun finally shining on the Lithgow Golf course and golf carts allowed back on the fairways, golfers enjoyed a good day of golf although only four broke their handicaps.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.