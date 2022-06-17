Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow, the way we were

Updated June 17 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winter chill keeps creeping up on us in Lithgow with nary a sign of snow for those of us at lower altitudes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.