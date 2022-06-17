Lithgow, the way we were

The winter chill keeps creeping up on us in Lithgow with nary a sign of snow for those of us at lower altitudes.
New Lithgow Mercury journalist Reidun Berntsen enjoyed her third week on the job, attending some social events and talking with locals for a wide range of stories, some we published and some that will take a little more time.
In fact, it's been a great week overall around Lithgow. Let's take a look back at some of my personal highlights.
In this week's Flashback Friday we go back to March 2008, which doesn't sound like it was long ago but we're talking more than 14 years ago!
Mumma Jo's underwent an amazing transformation recently thanks to a new Channel 7 show featuring celeb chef Colin Fassnidge and they've been doing great business ever since.
Liang and Simmons opened their doors in Lithgow this week and it was a fun affair. Reidun went along and took some photos.
The Saint offered some spicy commentary on the current state of mask wearing around Lithgow and they didn't hold back.
Lithgow Workmen's Club had more shots and for much of last week's Western Premier League match it had more enthusiasm, but in the end it was Panorama FC who walked away with more.
The Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro project is back in the spotlight. Here's the latest.
There's plenty more where that came from too, check out the latest local, national and world news - all at the Lithgow Mercury website.
Did we miss anything? If you have a news tip for us or just want to have a chat, you can contact us any time by email at ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au or reidun.berntsen@lithgowmercury.com.au
Have a great weekend and be excellent to each other.
Editor, Ben Palmer
