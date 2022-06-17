Members of the Chifley/Lithgow Rural Fire Service [RFS] have stepped up their training after receiving some new and improved equipment.
Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow-based firies will have access to digital and gas fire training props, new dummies and a 62Red forcible entry door prop to fine-tune their skills by simulating real life situations.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow team Scott Hoy said the equipment has been a great asset so far and well-received by the crew.
"It's great, it allows us to do stuff that we weren't able to do," he said.
"We couldn't do forcible entry without destroying things before and we couldn't do simulative fire training inside structures."
Receiving $400,000 from the RFS brigades and district donation fund, the Chifley/Lithgow team was able to secure two support vehicles, an upgraded training area, three portable automatic weather stations, an all-terrain forklift and industrial washing and drying facilities in addition to the training equipment.
The forcible entry door prop was funded by the NSW RFS, after being designed by Fire and Rescue NSW and made by inmates at the John Morony correctional facility.
Mr Hoy said the digital fire simulator allows the team to act out a fire and rescue situation with the use of lasers and a smoke machine, while the forcible entry door gives the firies an opportunity to practice breaking through a locked door to enter a building without actually damaging the prop.
"We've been able to buy the digital fire simulator, which has a screen that acts like a real fire," Mr Hoy said.
"We can use laser extinguishers on it so we don't have to train with water, which allows us to train inside buildings and stuff like that without actually damaging anything.
"It's also got a smoke machine, so they talk to each other and the smoke behaves like a fire would."
A lot of the funding was raised during the 2019/20 bushfire season thanks to Australian comedian and media personality Celeste Barber's fundraiser.
Mr Hoy said if it wasn't for the generosity of the community digging deep, then they wouldn't have the amazing pieces of equipment that they now do to help improve their standard of training.
The equipment is used by all firefighters, right from those at the basic training stage up to advanced firies, and has increased the level of training in the Chifley/Lithgow region.
