Grippers lead the way in Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:20am, first published June 14 2022 - 11:47pm
Grippers remain leaders in Lithgow Table Tennis Winter competition. Photo: File

Grippers are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition and as a result have top spot on the ladder to themselves following Round Two played at the Old Trades Hall.

