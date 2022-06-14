Grippers are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Lithgow Table Tennis Winter Competition and as a result have top spot on the ladder to themselves following Round Two played at the Old Trades Hall.
The top-of-the-table clash between Grippers and Charolais looked like it would be tight the whole way after the sides split the first four rubbers with Grippers holding a slender six games to five edge.
Grippers put their foot down from there though, taking the next two rubbers, both 2-1, for a 10-7 break, and then ripping through the last three singles, all by 2-0 margins, to get home easily, 16-7.
Grippers again had to overcome being a player short, but Kelly Gurney (9-4) and Lou Kappos (7-3) proved equal to the task.
Riza Wiradi was the only Charolais member to break even at 4-4, as Linda Kappos went 2-6 and Shane Eagle 1-6.
Smashes and Spinners produced a battle-royale that saw the lead change hands five times throughout. Smashes led 3-2 and 5-4 before Spinners appeared to be gaining control after a 4-0 run put them up 8-5.
However, Smashes completed the singles with a 6-1 burst to hold a valuable 11-9 advantage entering the doubles. A 2-0 Spinners victory in the first doubles tied the score at 11-all, and left the second doubles to decide the outcome.
It was Smashes who would claim the spoils, winning the third game 11-9 after the teams split the first two, to fall in, 13-12.
Leon Rust (5-2) produced best figures for Smashes, closely followed by Matthew Kappos (4-3), while Sharnie Roberts finished 2-4.
Pauline Wellfare (4-2) and Kevin Wright (5-3) both found positive ground for Spinners, with Mark McAulay dropping several close games to go 0-6.
Pointscore: Grippers 8, Charolais 4, Smashes 4, Spinners 2.
Round 3:
