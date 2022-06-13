Mother Nature continues to throw everything she has at golfers each Saturday at the Lithgow Golf Club.
Once again, golf carts were banned due to the soggy conditions, temperatures were near zero, winds were strong and there were changed conditions due to fallen trees.
Advertisement
But as usual there were a number of competitors that stood up and handled everything that was in front of them.
The event was a single par and it was the B graders that starred with Carlos Garibotto (14) returning a +3 counting out runner up and good friend Pat Wall (13) who also finished on +3. Both scores were sensational considering the tough conditions.
The A grade winner also needed a countback with the consistent Brian Judge (2) on +1 counting out Michael Hunter (5) who continued his good form from the previous week.
C grade saw a clear cut winner with Nathan Harris (32) finishing on even, one better than runner up Warren Kennedy (32) on -1.
Vouchers went to Rod Bright, Max McCann, Trevor Cameron and Steve Hall. Cut was -3 on a countback.
READ MORE:
Nearest the pins saw a bit of an anomaly with Darren Hunter on target picking up four of the five par three holes with the others going to Chris Keller and Justin McCann whom tied Hunter on one hole.
Of the four nearest to the pins that Hunter won, he converted three of them into birdies.
Wednesday nine hole competition (June 8): The winner was Jeff Geddes on 18 points, counting out runner up Paul Stewart who also carded 18 points.Vouchers went to John Mostyn, Dave Hicks and Carlos Garibotto.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.