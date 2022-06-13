Lithgow's Haktari Martial Arts fighters found places on the podium at the Australian Taekwondo Cadet and Junior Team selection competition on June 4.
The three black belts, Alexis Reid, Jorja and Hunter Pender competed at Liverpool's Whitlam Centre in the 12 to 14 years age division where Reid won a gold medal fight.
The Pender duo fell agonisingly short with Jorja receiving a silver medal and her brother Hunter coming home with a well-earned bronze medal.
Reid's gold medal performance has booked her a ticket to Bulgaria in July as part of the Australian Taekwondo Cadet Team.
The 13 year-old said she was "very happy and proud" of the way she performed.
"...because I really wanted it. I'm not so confident in myself so I was very proud of myself when I did achieve it [the gold medal]," she said.
"I was extremely nervous at the start. But once I done my first fight, I kind of eased into the nerves and I was more confident in my skill level and how I could perform."
With the dream of one day being a pro-fighter, Reid said she was excited to take her sport to the next level in Bulgaria.
"I'm looking forward to all the different people and the different styles of taekwondo and just to learn more." she said.
Reid has been doing taekwondo since she was five years-old and said she enjoys the friendships and sportsmanship.
"When I first started doing it I really enjoyed it, it was just a sport that I really, really like and I love everything I've been able to learn," she said.
Reid wanted to thank her coaches and her family for their support in allowing her to chase her dreams.
"I'd like to thank my coaches just for giving me all this confidence in myself and teaching me everything that I know, and being there for me when I needed them," she said.
"And to thanks to my mum for letting me do this and always encouraging me to do more," she said.
Reid's mum, Jody said words couldn't quite express how proud she was feeling of her daughter.
"Since she first started taekwondo she has always wanted to wear the green and gold, so watching her achieve those dreams come true is unbelievable," she said.
She also commended her commitment to the sport and putting in the hard yards to get where she is today.
"Training is all year round, the commitment she shows to her training is beyond that of a 13 year-old, she was training six days a week in the lead up to selections," Mrs Reid said.
Mrs Reid thanked the Haktari Martial Arts coaches Jeff Crane and Misty Walsh for their support.
"Lexi is extremely blessed to have the support... it's like having a second family," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
