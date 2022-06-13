Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Haktari Taekwondo black belts bring home medals from Australian Cadet and Junior Team selections

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:05am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexis Reid shows off a fighting move with coach Jeff Crane at Haktari Martial Arts Centre. Photo: Reidun Bernsten

Lithgow's Haktari Martial Arts fighters found places on the podium at the Australian Taekwondo Cadet and Junior Team selection competition on June 4.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.