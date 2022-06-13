Lithgow is entering a new age

I grew up in a strange time for Lithgow. The industial era was long gone and the town hadn't quite found its feet for the future.
Lithgow was dormant. A town full of potential, not yet realised.
Surrounded by untapped tourism attractions and not much else.
A sleepy town, cold, and dark. Some of the people languishing.
In recent times, I've noticed that this isn't the case anymore.
If you look close enough, you will notice it too.
The town is in the process of a beautiful present, while finding a future.
People both residing and visiting, like Lithgow.
There are many more cafe's and resturants to catch up with loved ones. 10 years ago, the choices were few and far between.
The tourism attractions have been utilised and appreciated.
The industrial past is still the town's pride, but no longer is the only thing it clings onto.
I feel as though a new peak is about to come for the town.
The climate does remain cold, but the experiences here have warmed up.
Lithglo lights up the past and showcases the future.
Lake Pillans allows for you to take your time.
Hassan's Walls lookout makes you feel world's above.
Small businesses want to take a chance on Lithgow.
The trees, the food, the people.
Lithgow can and will have it all for those who seek something more.
The town is entering a new age, and I am enjoying watching it blossom.
