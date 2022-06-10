The beauty in winter is yours to find

It's cold and it's gloomy, and it can even play on our emotions as the season wears on, but somehow there's always a little beauty to be found in winter.
I am by no means a winter person - give me that sunshine and warm breeze any day of the week.
But I won't deny the beauty in a frost, a cold dew-drop on a flower from a wet night before, fog floating just below the tree line, or best of all, a blanket of snow covering mountains, towns and homes.
Sure, all of these have pros and cons - I don't know how many times a frost has killed some of my Dad's plants - but I choose to see the pros.
With chilly weather comes warnings in all their glory, and not just from our emergency services.
"Be careful, there might be ice on the road, take it easy and slow down," is a frequent line dropped by Mum and Dad in my younger days, even if I was just heading down the road to stock up on chocolate (you will never catch me without).
These days, the caring and rather beautiful parental warning is typically voiced before I head home to my parents for a weekend.
If you don't have someone to warn you about the roads this winter, I'll be that voice for you - you be careful out there, won't you?
I guess you could say beauty is in the eye of the beholder but whether or not you seek to find such is up to you.
I'll continue to live with a positive mind, finding beauty in any shape or form I can, even on those freezing cold winter days.
But in saying all of this, I hope each of you have a careful, warm and happy winter.
Until next time!
Acting Editor,
Jay-Anna Mobbs
