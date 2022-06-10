Mumma Jo's diner in Wallerwang was transformed overnight after being featured on an up-coming Channel 7 TV show.
The undisclosed show features celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge giving the diner a 'Kitchen nightmares' style upgrade.
"We started this journey in February. But the major filming, they turned up Tuesday of last week and started getting things ready. By Wednesday we were full on. And they finished on Saturday," Mumma Jo said.
"And they did this [renovated the diner] overnight. I was absolutely amazed.
"If anybody had seen it before, It was run down, it was tired, It was old. Now there is life being breathed into it."
When asked what it was like to meet Mr Fassnidge, Mumma Jo didn't hold back a thought.
"It was a bit knee wobbling, because he's so good looking," she laughed.
"He is amazing. He knows his stuff."
"Him and I butted heads quite a bit, but he knows what he's doing. He's just a lovely, generous, passionate person."
During the experience, Mr Fassnidge used his skills to assist Mumma Jo in updating her previous menu.
"We have a whole new menu, Colin inspired. There's some stuff on there we already had. He just tweaked it," she said.
Filming offered a unique experience for locals in the area to be film extras. They were offered a free drink to dine during the process.
Mumma Jo has praised the unique opportunity to have the renovations completed on the diner.
"It would have taken me years to build up the amount of money to do this [renovate the diner]," she said.
I'm just over the moon. It is more than anything I could have dreamed of.- Mumma Jo
Mumma Jo then went on to express her gratitude for the experience she had filming.
"I'm really grateful we had the opportunity to do what we did," she said.
According to Mumma Jo, her business is booming.
"I can honestly say, what I'd normally make in a week, I've made in one and a half days," she said.
Mumma Jo's started off as a food van in Orange early last year.
"We were doing a lot of events, my husband was a truck driver and he wanted to come off the road," she said.
However, their dream was all but crushed when Mumma Jo's husband was in a serious accident last year.
"He had a massive accident in April, now he has a brain injury along with other things. We decided to sell it because he can't work," Mumma Jo said.
The couple moved to Wallerwang to be closer to their daughter and friends - "we came back so I could have more support."
During her relocation, Mumma Jo noticed the then vacant site of the former 'Wang Cafe.'
"I'd been looking at this [diner site] and I thought I'd just make an inquiry. Well, I had the keys three days later. We opened officially on the 17th of December last year," she said.
With the updated menu and look, along with booming business; the future is looking bright for Mumma Jo's.
"Now it's up to us to keep it going," Mumma Jo said.
